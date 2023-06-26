A State Trooper Gets Serious but Not Life-threatening Injuries While Reacting to a Crash on I-93

Daily news / By /

While reacting to a car accident on Interstate 93, a Massachusetts State Trooper was hurt. At 3:15 a.m., a male trooper from the Milton Barracks responded to a report of a car crash on Route 93 North in Milton, between Exits 3 and 4, according to state police.

Simultaneously, another collision involving a nearby vehicle occurred at the location of the first. The trooper had just stepped out of his cruiser to investigate the initial collision when he was hit.

The trooper was flown to a Boston medical center. He is currently being evaluated and treated for injuries that are serious but not life threatening. There were three traffic lanes shut down, and the accident investigations are still ongoing.

The tweet below verifies the news:

The event is still being looked into at this time. “This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every time they leave home and assume their role as public safety professionals,” State Police Colonel John Mawn Jr. said.

The California Examiner is a must-bookmark if you want to stay abreast of all the latest breaking news from the Golden State.

The California Examiner is a must-read for anybody interested in the state’s current events:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top