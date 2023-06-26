A State Trooper Gets Serious but Not Life-threatening Injuries While Reacting to a Crash on I-93

While reacting to a car accident on Interstate 93, a Massachusetts State Trooper was hurt. At 3:15 a.m., a male trooper from the Milton Barracks responded to a report of a car crash on Route 93 North in Milton, between Exits 3 and 4, according to state police.
Simultaneously, another collision involving a nearby vehicle occurred at the location of the first. The trooper had just stepped out of his cruiser to investigate the initial collision when he was hit.
The trooper was flown to a Boston medical center. He is currently being evaluated and treated for injuries that are serious but not life threatening. There were three traffic lanes shut down, and the accident investigations are still ongoing.
The event is still being looked into at this time. “This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every time they leave home and assume their role as public safety professionals,” State Police Colonel John Mawn Jr. said.
