A USPS Worker on the Dallas Route May Have Died From Heat-related Illness

On Tuesday, the USPS issued a statement saying that a mail carrier in Dallas had died from what was likely heat exhaustion. The carrier was from the USPS office in Lakewood, the company claimed. President of the Dallas NALC chapter Kimetra Lewis has confirmed that he is 66-year-old Eugene Gates Jr.
Gates spent 35 years in the postal service. No official word on what killed him has been made public. Lewis urged mail carriers to stay hydrated and take frequent pauses to cool off.
“I am asking the public to watch out for your letter carrier, if you notice distress, please assist him/her,” she wrote. “I am also asking the Postal Service to be understanding when a letter carrier needs additional time to complete their assignments.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
USPS carrier dies of possible heat-related illness while working Dallas route https://t.co/vNqzlN876O
— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) June 21, 2023
The United States Postal Service (USPS) provides its staff with a Heat Illness Prevention Program and required training in the summer. “The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered yesterday,” USPS wrote in its statement. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”
Because of the “dangerously hot conditions,” the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday, and they have extended it until Wednesday night. The heat index is anticipated to reach 110 to 120 degrees.
What’s your level of familiarity with the current events unfolding in the Golden State? If you’re interested in California news, you can get real-time updates by following the California Examiner on Twitter.
If you’re interested in reading more articles from the California Examiner, here are some links:
- Florida Transgender Health Rule Struck Down by U.S. Court
- Nyc Approves Rent Hikes for 1 Million Rent-stabilized Apartments