NYPD Cop Suspended Without Pay After Child P*rn Possession Charges On

On Tuesday, officials on Long Island claimed to have arrested an NYPD officer for being in possession of child p*rn. Suffolk County police announced on Wednesday that Lake Grove police officer Steven Marksberry was arrested at his residence on Tuesday around 1 pm.
The authorities have charged him with one count of possessing a s*xual act by a minor. The NYPD stated that the officer has been suspended without pay. These photos were taken by Steve Skinner.
The 50-year-old man was allowed to go free on his word. Authorities say he will make an appearance on July 10 in Central Islip’s First District Court. Marksberry has been placed on administrative leave without pay, according to an email from an NYPD official.
On Wednesday, Suffolk police did not comment on the specifics of the criminal charge. Authorities said he faces one count of possessing s*xual conduct by a minor.Westend61
SeeThroughNY reports that he made close to $140,000 in pay in the previous year. The NYCLU maintains a database of complaints against police officers, and it shows that Marksberry is assigned to the 52nd precinct. A portion of the northern Bronx is included in the precinct’s jurisdiction.
