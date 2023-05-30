Amarillo Police Investigate Penguin Hut Armed Robbery

Police are looking into a report of a robbery with a gun at a convenience store in Amarillo on Monday night.

A statement from the Amarillo Police Department says that at 8:12 p.m. on Monday, May 29, officers were sent to the Penguin Hut at 903 Amarillo Boulevard East for a reported armed robbery.

The employees told the police that two guys in dark clothes and masks came in with guns and asked for money. They said they gave the men cash, but they didn’t say how much. The thieves then left on foot.

No one was hurt in this event, which is being looked into by the police department’s Violent Crimes Unit. Police didn’t have a description of the offender right away.

Call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 if you know anything about this robbery. You can also send a tip by going to their website at amapolice.org or by downloading the P3 tips app.

