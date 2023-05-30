Rochester Man Charged With Molesting Pre-teen Boy

A Rochester guy, who is 53 years old, is said to have asked a 12-year-old boy to do sexual acts about three years ago.
Steven Joseph Wolfe is charged with one criminal count of trying to get a child to do something sexual. He is set to go to court on June 22, 2023, in Olmsted County District Court.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Rochester man charged for sexually soliciting pre-teen boy https://t.co/Wjji6VWZHn
— Post Bulletin (@PB_News) May 30, 2023
In the criminal charge, it says:
During an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigation into possible sexual abuse in December 2022, a boy told officers that Wolfe had asked him to do sexual acts at an Olmsted County home about two years before.
The accusation and charges do not say that the boy and Wolfe touched each other.
At the time, the child would have been 12 years old.
