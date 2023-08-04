Animal Killings Under Investigation in Northern California

According to a press statement issued by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, they are looking into a series of suspicious animal deaths that occurred over the course of three months.
On July 25 at 1:30 p.m., the office reported receiving a call regarding a dead horse on South Butte Road in Sutter, California, which is located about 50 miles north of Sacramento. The local sheriff’s office and animal control officers went to the scene and notified the landowner.
The horse apparently died instantly after being shot in the head with a crossbow, according to investigators. The sheriff’s office reported that no crossbow bolt was located at the scene, leading them to believe the suspect took the bolt with him when he fled.
(When SFGATE reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment, we did not receive an instant response.) Two calves were killed in another shot on May 24th, according to the office. Yuba City sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Lincoln and Clements roads after receiving a complaint of a crossbow-killed calf.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a second calf that had been fatally shot with a crossbow. The sheriff’s office reported that they had found two crossbow bolts at the scene.
