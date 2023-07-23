Another Life Lost to Gun Violence in Strawberry Mansion

A man was killed on Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood as he left a corner store just a block from his home. Police are looking into the incident.
A 24-year-old man who had been wounded once in the torso was discovered by police after they responded to a complaint of a shooting at the junction of 26th and York Streets at around 9:46 p.m., according to the police.
The victim, whose identity has not yet been released by the police, reportedly passed away shortly after being transferred to a local hospital, according to officials.
Nevertheless, law enforcement authorities said that they were able to collect surveillance footage of the incident, which allegedly depicts the victim leaving a store at that crossroads after buying a drink.
According to authorities, the video shows that the victim was attacked by a shooter wearing all black as he left the store and was hit three times.
In security footage, the gunman can be seen attempting to fire a fourth time, according to police, but the pistol appears to jam and he flees before officers get on the scene.
According to authorities, the guy was shot within a block from his home.
