Another Life Lost to Gun Violence in Strawberry Mansion

Daily news / By /

A man was killed on Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood as he left a corner store just a block from his home. Police are looking into the incident.

A 24-year-old man who had been wounded once in the torso was discovered by police after they responded to a complaint of a shooting at the junction of 26th and York Streets at around 9:46 p.m., according to the police.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released by the police, reportedly passed away shortly after being transferred to a local hospital, according to officials.

Nevertheless, law enforcement authorities said that they were able to collect surveillance footage of the incident, which allegedly depicts the victim leaving a store at that crossroads after buying a drink.

The tweet below confirms the news:

According to authorities, the video shows that the victim was attacked by a shooter wearing all black as he left the store and was hit three times.

In security footage, the gunman can be seen attempting to fire a fourth time, according to police, but the pistol appears to jam and he flees before officers get on the scene.

According to authorities, the guy was shot within a block from his home.

If you’re looking for crime news from across the state or the country, go no farther than The California Examiner.

Here is a small selection of the news from the past several weeks; each of these items is worthy of further research:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top