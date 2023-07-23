Shooting in Back of the Yards Leaves 3 in Hospital

Around 11:30 p.m., the victims were seen on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West 54th Place.
According to police, the shooter opened fire from the west alley, hitting three members of the group.
A man with a gunshot wound to the leg was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 39-year-old lady was transported in excellent condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center after sustaining two gunshot wounds to her right thigh.
The tweet below verified the news:
A group of people were hit by gunfire on the South Side in Back of the Yards Saturday night. https://t.co/As57cCBdzp
— FOX 32 News (@fox32news) July 23, 2023
A 30-year-old lady who had been shot in the leg made her own way to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
