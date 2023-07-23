Shooting in Back of the Yards Leaves 3 in Hospital

Daily news / By /

Around 11:30 p.m., the victims were seen on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West 54th Place.

According to police, the shooter opened fire from the west alley, hitting three members of the group.

A man with a gunshot wound to the leg was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 39-year-old lady was transported in excellent condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center after sustaining two gunshot wounds to her right thigh.

The tweet below verified the news:

A 30-year-old lady who had been shot in the leg made her own way to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

If you’re looking for crime news from across the state or the country, go no farther than The California Examiner.

Here is a small selection of the news from the past several weeks; each of these items is worthy of further research:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top