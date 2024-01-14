Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, the Sibling of Rapper Yo Gotti, Was Fatally Shot Outside a Restaurant in Memphis

Several news outlets have reported that a shooting outside a Memphis restaurant on Saturday claimed the life of “Big Jook,” the brother of famous rapper Yo Gotti. The incident is being investigated as a targeted attack.
The Memphis Police Department was alerted at 4:15 p.m. to reports of gunshots outside Perignons Restaurant & Event Center, where two males were wounded. Fox 13 reports that one victim, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, was declared dead upon arrival at St. Francis Hospital.
A second patient was evacuated to Regional One Health in Memphis after being transported to the same hospital in a private vehicle. They are currently in critical condition. According to Paul Wright, the chief of deputy police in Memphis, both victims were attending a repast service at the eatery.
It was earlier in the day when Mims, the “I Am” rapper’s older brother, reportedly attended a funeral in the neighborhood, according to TMZ. So far, no suspects have been named or arrested by the police.
The victim may have been the suspect’s intended target, according to Wright, who made the statement during a news conference. At this early point in the investigation, police have been unable to establish any link to the rapper.
While Big Jook has been featured a few music videos dropped by his brother’s record label, CMG the Label (or the Collective Media Group), his Instagram feed primarily features advertisements for the label.
Yo Gotti has remained silent about his brother’s killing, and it is unclear whether he was in the car with Big Jook when the shooting happened. Yo Gotti, whose birth name is Mario Sentell Giden Mims, first gained fame in 1996 with the release of his self-titled debut album.
His 2014 album “I Am” was nominated for Album of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards, and he went on to change his stage name to Yo Gotti. The rapper’s guest appearances on songs have featured Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Nicki Minaj.
