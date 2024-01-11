Edmonds Police Have Made an Arrest in the Shooting Death of a Rider-Taxi Driver

A suspect in the shooting death of a ride-hail driver on January 3 has been detained, according to Edmonds police. A 21-year-old guy from Edmonds was taken into custody, according to the department’s social media post. There was no additional announcement.
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Abdikadir Gedi Shariif of SeaTac, which occurred last week. He had recently completed a ride in Edmonds, and the Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association has launched an online campaign to assist with funeral expenses. He was an Uber and Lyft driver.
Gedi had a “long history of caring for the society,” according to the drivers association’s head, Abdi Shire, and was an involved member of the group. According to Shire, Gedi volunteered at the Abubakr Islamic Center in Tukwila, where he provided free rides to elderly individuals who needed to go to the mosque.
Near Sea-Tac Airport, Gedi was a common sight at the parking lot where Lyft and Uber drivers wait for rides; during particularly busy times, he would often assist with traffic direction. The other rideshare drivers would often see him smiling in the lot, according to Shire.
According to Shire, Gedi’s fellow drivers have been generously helping out his family after his passing. It was reported last Friday by the Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations that Gedi was the sixth ride-hail driver to die while on the job in the Seattle area since 2019.
“Although we do not yet know the motive behind this crime, it continues the disturbing trend of Muslim, African and immigrant rideshare drivers being violently targeted,” said CAIR-WA Executive Director Imraan Siddiqi. “We call on law enforcement to apprehend the suspect and bring them to justice swiftly.”
A ride-hail driver named Amare Geda, who had been working in Sodo for a while and was a father of two, was slain in August while doing his job. An 18-year-old lady was indicted for first-degree murder in that instance by the prosecution.
To make sure drivers are compensated enough to not have to work extra jobs or late at night, supporters have previously sought additional cameras, better technology, and laws to that effect.
According to the Edmonds police, there “was no apparent altercation before the suspect opened fire,” and eyewitnesses said they saw a footperson shoot at the car many times.
