Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event: How To Watch?

Apple has set a “Wonderlust” event for September 12 at which new iPhones will likely be unveiled. New Apple Watch models, such as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, are also likely to be introduced alongside the new iPhone 15 versions.
How to Watch Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event?
Live coverage of the event may be viewed on YouTube and Apple’s website beginning at 10:30 PM IST on September 12. Although only a restricted number of media outlets can attend in person, everyone else is welcome to watch the event unfold live on a variety of platforms.
iPhone 15 Series: What to Expect?
Speculation suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a titanium chassis, come in white, black, and blue color options, and ship with a Thunderbolt 4 connector. In addition to increased charging speeds (up to 35W), they may also include an Action Button.
Minor camera updates are likely for both models, but the Pro Max may get a periscope camera. The iPhone 15 Pro is predicted to start at $1,099 in the US, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $1,299.
The notch on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might be replaced by a Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout, but the devices would still refresh at 60 frames per second. Like the Pro models, they could include a main sensor with 48 megapixels.
Additionally, a USB-C connector is included in the base models. Black, blue, green, pink, and yellow color options are possible for the iPhone 15, with the base model costing $799 and the Pro version costing $899.
Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2: What to Expect?
Later this year, alongside the new iPhones, Apple will release updated versions of its watches in the form of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra. A new chip is expected to greatly improve the performance of the two devices. Both watches can benefit from the S9 chip, which is based on the more modern A series chip.
The Apple Watch Ultra will still measure 49 millimeters in diameter, while the Watch Series 9 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. A new black titanium finish may also be available for the Watch Ultra 2.
