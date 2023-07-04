Arrest Made in Tragic US House Fire With Six Fatalities

Colleton County officials have identified two of the deceased, and a 33-year-old man named Ryan Lenard Manigo is being jailed without bond. Two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder have been filed against the suspect, with more charges pending autopsy findings.
The hospital is currently caring for the 13-year-old survivor. The lone person who survived the shooting on Sunday was evacuated to a hospital about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Charleston.
The police said they were able to make an arrest close by after the surviving victim gave them the suspect’s name and description before being transferred to the hospital.
Around 11:00 local time, a neighbor called police to the Green Pond neighborhood to report a house fire. Mr. Manigo has been charged with murder, arson, and attempted murder. The attack’s motivation remains unknown.
On Monday, Sheriff Buddy Hill told reporters that the evidence they had gathered had been forwarded to the State Law Enforcement Division for further investigation.
“At this time, we do not have a motive. This is a very active investigation and, as details emerge, we will forward them to the family and the media.” Two of the victims, Michelle Marie Wright, 50, and Shariah Manigo, 11, were related to the suspect, authorities said on Monday.
The sheriff said the other four deaths will be identified once autopsies were finished. According to NBC News, several of the victims are related to David Magwood. He claimed that his 101-year-old mother was one among the victims.
At the suspect’s preliminary hearing on Monday, family members of the victims were given the opportunity to speak. No plea has been made at this time, and the inquiry is ongoing.
