Biden’s approval rating proceeds to 47% after State of the Union speech, with a noticeable increase for his handling of Ukraine and the economy

President Biden had a 47 percent approval rating in the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey.

Biden’s numbers have dipped in the post-Afghanistan period, but the March data appear to signal a resurgence.

Additionally, respondents approved of the president’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis by a margin of 52 percent to 44%.

In a recent poll, President Joe Biden’s job approval rating increased to 47% – a significant boost for the government as it works to refocus its domestic agenda and address Russia’s escalating invasion of Ukraine.

Biden’s popularity rating of 47% in the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll issued on Friday indicated a considerable increase from the president’s approval rating of 39% in February.

In March, 50% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s job performance, down from 55% in February.

Biden appears to have regained ground with Independents, a critical group of voters who helped elect him to the White House but whose opinion of the president soured following the president’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, rising inflation through 2021, and setbacks related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s newest survey numbers also bring him closer to his August popular support rating of 49%.

While the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that a healthy 678,000 jobs were generated in February 2022 — with the unemployment rate decreasing from 4% to 3.8 percent – growing inflation has left many Americans feeling uneasy about the economy’s situation.

According to the most recent survey, 45 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared to 53 percent who disagreed.

However, recent economic approval ratings continue to show an increase in support for his economic management. Only 36% of respondents approved of the administration’s progress on this problem in February 2022, while 58% disapproved.

When questioned about Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine situation, Americans gave the president a 52 percent-44 percent approval rating – a significant increase from the president’s February approval rating of 34% on the topic.

Half of the respondents disapproved of Biden’s reaction to the crisis last month. Biden has since reaffirmed his refusal to commit US soldiers into the war and refrained from creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s airspace.

However, the government has put punishing sanctions on Moscow, devaluing the currency and wreaking havoc on the Russian economy.

Economic sanctions against Russia were backed by an overwhelming 83 percent of respondents, including 88 percent of Democrats, 79 percent of Republicans, and 83 percent of independents.

As more local governments across the country continue to eliminate or modify their COVID-19 vaccine policies for indoor dining and recreation, Biden’s slightly negative position on the issue — 49 percent disapproved in a poll last month — has morphed into solid support, with 55 percent approval in the most recent poll.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey was conducted on March 1 and 2, following Biden’s State of the Union speech, using a weighted sample of 1,322 persons. The whole sample has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.