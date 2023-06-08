BMX Star Has Lost His Life in a Racing Accident in California

Authorities in Ramona, California, have released the name of the guy who was killed on Tuesday at a motocross track. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said that 29-year-old Pat Casey was killed when he lost control of his motocross bike and was thrown from it.
Casey, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, was jumping on the park ramps. The accident occurred at Axell Hodges’ Slayground Motocross Park at 2:45 pm; Hodges is a three-time X Games Moto X gold medalist.
Witnesses dialed 911 However, the medical examiner’s office reports that by the time paramedics got to the track, Casey was already unresponsive and without a pulse. Casey was pronounced dead at the site despite all efforts to save her life.
Casey is an accomplished BMX rider, and in May he raced at the X Games in Japan. He came in at #5 in the BMX Park Best Trick competition and #9 overall. “We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings,” X Games said in a post on Instagram.
“A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched.” In 2021 and 2022, “Slayground” hosted the Moto X competitions at the X Games. Ventura will host the motocross competition at the X Games in 2023.
