22 Persons Indicted in Manchester, NH Drug Trafficking Network

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday morning that 22 people have been charged with being part of a group that sold drugs.

In a tweet, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that federal, state, and local police will hold a news conference at the Manchester Police Department on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the arrests.

No more information was available right away.

