BrandSource Credit Card Login: Payment Methods And Customer Services Complete Guide

A few appliance and electronics dealers discussed the prospect of pooling orders to increase the profitability of their manufacturers’ programs on a small fishing boat in the spring of 1969. Independent Southern California appliance and electronics retailers came together in August of that year to form Associated Volume Buyers, a member-owned business (AVB).

For nearly 50 years, AVB has developed strategic initiatives, offered business tools, and supported vendor programs to ensure the continued success of our members. AVB is the largest, best-in-class, non-profit, member-owned, and controlled organization in North America with more than 4,500 stores and $19+ billion in purchasing power.

How to Login BrandSource Credit Card on the website?

To BrandSource Credit Card, you must have already created an account. If not, scroll down to see how to register if you don’t already have one.

Step 1: Open your browser

Launch your chosen web browser and open a new tab. For any monetary transactions, we recommend that you use a reliable and widely used internet browser, such as Chrome for Windows or Safari for Apple devices.

Step 2: Go to BrandSource Credit Card

Go to the official website of BrandSource Credit Card by this link

Step 3: Enter your information account

On the login page, Enter your User ID and password to log in

Step 4: Finished Login

Click sign-on the button to complete. Make sure that your Infor login is correct

How to recover your User ID on your BrandSource Credit Card?

Step 1: Go to reset page

Click the retrieve user Id button on the login page to move on to the recover page

Step 2: Verify registered information

On the recover page, please enter reset login:

Card number

Name as it Appears on Your Card

Security Code Enter your Security Code, a three- or four-digit number that appears on the front or back of your card.

Last 4 Digits of the Primary Cardholder’s SSN

Step 3: Finished Recover

Click verify button to complete that. Make sure that your Infor reset is correct

How to recover your Password on your BrandSource credit Card?

Step 1: Go to reset page

Click retrieve password button on the login page to move on to the recover page

Step 2: Verify registered information

On the recover page, please enter reset login:

Card number

Name as it Appears on Your Card

Security Code Enter your Security Code, a three- or four-digit number that appears on the front or back of your card.

Last 4 Digits of the Primary Cardholder’s SSN

Step 3: Finished Recover

Click verify button to complete that. Make sure that your Infor reset is correct

How to Sign up for a BrandSource Credit Card Account?

The steps below should be followed in order to sign up for BrandSource Credit Card. However, before beginning the registration procedure, keep your credit card number or personal details close to hand. Also, read about Tires Plus Credit Card

Step 1: Go to the register page

Click register your card account button on the login page

Step 2: Enter your information account

On the register page, enter your card number to create your account.

Step 3: Finished Register

After typing your information account, click the continue button to complete. You will successfully sign up for a BrandSource Credit Card account

How to Sign in BrandSource credit card on the mobile app?

Step 1: Download the BrandSource Mobile App

Click the link below to install the BrandSource mobile app for your Android or Apple smartphone or tablet.

Download the BrandSource Mobile App on App Store

You may find the Bank of America Mobile App in the App Store or by following this link: BrandSource Mobile App on App Store.

Download the BrandSource Mobile App on Google Play

BrandSource mobile app can be found on Google Play or downloaded from this link: BrandSource Mobile App on Google Play.

Step 2: Open the BrandSource Mobile App

You launch the program you downloaded. The screen for logging in will appear. You need to enter your user ID and password. Then, click on “Sign In” to access your BrandSource Credit Card account.

How to Make your Payment for BrandSource credit card?

Citibank is the provider of the BrandSource credit card.

Cardholders have a variety of options for paying their bills each month. You have two options for making a transfer: in-person at your bank or online through your bank’s bill-paying service.

Make a payment online

Pay Online: It is preferable to open an online account with CitiBank as soon as you receive your credit card. You may view your statements online, keep tabs on your spending, change your personal information, and pay your bills with this service. Online transfers are cost-free, and you can schedule future or automatic payments for convenience.

Click the “Login Here” button below to log in, register, read your statement, or manage your account online before making your BrandSource credit card payment online.

Make a payment by phone

Call 1-888-653-4320 to make a credit card payment through BrandSource.

The BrandSource/Citibank, PO Box 183015, Columbus, OH 43218 mailing address for credit card payments is available online. On your check, please write down your BrandSource account number. Your statement includes your account number.

It is advised that you mail your payment at least 5 working days before the deadline indicated on your monthly billing statement in order to guarantee that BrandSource receives it on time.