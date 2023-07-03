A 12-year-old girl was among the four individuals shot and injured late on Sunday in the Bronx. After 10 o’clock that night, four people were shot on Eastburn Avenue, which is located in the Mount Hope neighborhood off the Grand Concourse.
According to the police, the girl was shot in the shoulder and a 35-year-old woman, a 23-year-old guy, and a 22-year-old man were all shot. As of Monday morning, no suspect has been taken into custody.
A 5-year-old girl was hurt when gunshots erupted on East 214th Street near Holland Avenue during a vigil for a man who had been killed in a shooting one block away on Friday in the Bronx, and police are still looking for a suspect in the incident.
The tweet below verifies the news:
UPDATE: A 12-year-old girl was one of four people shot in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx late Sunday night. Police are searching for the shooter. @elijahwestbrook has the latest. https://t.co/vIEvopkHhG
— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 3, 2023
The kid was seated in the backseat of a car with her father when a gunshot struck her, according to the police. Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban reported, “The kid was in very good spirits, very happy.”
“What we know is the shooting at the vigil was related to a homicide the night before around the block,” said NYPD Chief of Patrols John Chell. With summer in full swing, the police have decided to act.
“I can tell you I was on the phone with the commissioner last night. He allowed us to move some resources around to our summit deployment zones that we have created and I can tell you from 11 o’clock last night through right now we took no shootings, no violence on the midnight shift, in the summer on July 2,” said Chell.
On Monday at 11 a.m., the NYPD will give a pre-celebration briefing to the public. A new development in these probes could potentially be reported.
The California Examiner is the most reliable publication for up-to-date information about the Golden State.
If you’re interested in reading more from the California Examiner, the following links have been provided as a service:
- Tom Brady Reveals Post-NFL Diet Regimen for Optimal Health
- California Man Sentenced to Almost 6 Years in Jail for $8.7m Cow Manure Ponzi Scheme