Tom Brady Reveals Post-NFL Diet Regimen for Optimal Health

Tom Brady has played in the NFL for 23 seasons, and he has to work hard to keep his body in top shape. Even though he retired from football in February, the superstar still loads up on food like he’s getting ready for the Super Bowl. In a recent interview with People, Brady, now 45 years old, detailed the diet that has allowed him to maintain the same level of physical fitness for decades.
“I don’t think it’s a strict regimen,” Brady told the outlet about his diet. “I think it’s just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live.” Sugar, salt, caffeine, white flour, dairy, root vegetables, and fruits like strawberries should all be avoided.
After retiring from professional football, Brady remarked, “I think what I put in my body is very important,” and that he was keeping physically active with new activities. He said he plans to keep up his routines even if his work is no longer dependent on his physical abilities.
“I still want to maintain,” Brady shared. “I’ve developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them.” Last week, ET had an exclusive interview with the NFL legend while he was in Miami for Fanatics’ first-ever Merch Madness event. Brady turns 46 on August 3, but he claims he hasn’t given the milestone much thought yet.
“I don’t know. I don’t know what my plans are for the birthday yet,” said Brady. “I’m trying to let them come and go at this point.” “I feel like every day is a birthday for me,” he added. “I just get to wake up and get to do what I love to do and be with my family and be with my friends and try to do good things in the community.”
Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, are Brady and Bündchen’s children. Brady and his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan have a son named Jack who is 15 years old. Spending time traveling and celebrating with his family is more exciting than any holiday for Brady. “I always love my time with my kids, and my family is my number one priority,” he said.
“So, I think, for all of us, showing them different experiences and going on trips and vacations and family stuff is great… We’ve all got these amazing journeys and we’re going to make the best of them.” Check out the clip down below to learn more about Brady’s life now that he’s retired.
