Butler Man Jailed for Threatening Judge’s Staff

A guy from Butler was put in jail after he was accused of threatening to burn down a district judge’s “place” and threatening the people who worked there.

State police say that on Tuesday, 54-year-old Matthew Dec called the office of District Judge Lewis Stoughton in Butler Township and made the threats.

Charges are still being worked out for aggravated attacks, terroristic threats, simple assaults, harassment, and reckless endangerment.

State police say that Dec was arrested and put in the Butler County Jail.

