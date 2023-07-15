California Bans State-Funded Travel to These 3 States

Sacramento, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday that three additional states, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming, have been added to California’s travel ban list.
The ban restricts state-funded travel to states that have enacted discriminatory legislation, particularly targeting the transgender community. With these new additions, the total number of states on the travel ban list has reached 26, including recent additions of Georgia, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, and Utah.
The travel ban was initially instituted in 2016 after the passage of AB 1887, a law aimed at combating discrimination. Attorney General Bonta strongly condemned the recently enacted laws in Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming, describing them as discriminatory and examples of government overreach.
The tweet below verifies the news:
New legislation targeting the transgender community sparked new travel bans on three states, bringing California’s banned states list to 26. https://t.co/SGr7B3LE3S
— The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) July 14, 2023
He emphasized that these laws not only violate principles of inclusivity and diversity but also pose significant risks to LGBTQ+ youth who already face discrimination, bullying, and hate crimes.
The California Attorney General’s Office provided specific details on each state’s legislation:
Missouri
Missouri’s SB 39, signed into law by Governor Michael Parson on June 7, prohibits transgender girls from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity in public school districts, charter schools, and public and private colleges and universities.
Additionally, Governor Parson signed SB 49, which restricts gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. California’s travel ban for Missouri will be effective from August 28.
Nebraska
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen of Nebraska signed the “Let Them Grow Act” into law on May 22. This law requires individuals aged 19 and younger to meet specific criteria set by the state’s Chief Medical Officer before receiving gender-affirming care.
It also holds healthcare practitioners liable for providing such care, potentially subjecting them to attorneys’ fees. Non-compliant entities will face denial of state funding. Nebraska’s travel ban will commence on October 1.
Wyoming
Wyoming’s state Senate passed a bill on March 17, which was subsequently signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon. The law prohibits transgender female students from participating in sports based on their gender identity in public schools and private schools competing against public schools.
If the law is challenged and struck down, Governor Gordon can convene an “activity eligibility commission” to establish rules regarding transgender students’ participation in sports. The law also enables students and parents to request administrative actions from the Wyoming Board of Education. Wyoming’s travel ban took effect immediately.
California’s travel ban serves as a response to the growing wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the nation. It aims to protect the rights and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community while promoting the values of inclusivity and diversity.
