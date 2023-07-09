Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake & Four Other Quakes Rattle California – Here is When and How

California experienced a cluster of seismic events this week, with several shallow but moderately strong earthquakes shaking the region. While the earthquakes did not cause significant damage, their shallow depths drew attention from experts at the United States Geological Survey (USGS) due to the potential for increased perceptibility.
Shallow earthquakes, occurring closer to the Earth’s surface, tend to be felt more intensely as seismic waves have less distance to travel. As a result, they often garner more attention and thorough investigation from researchers and seismologists.
The focus of seismic activity in California lies along the San Andreas Fault, a major tectonic boundary where the Pacific Plate and the American Plate slide past each other in opposite directions. Classified as a strike-slip fault, the San Andreas Fault exhibits a lateral motion, with the Pacific Plate moving northward while the American Plate moves southward. The faster movement of the Pacific Plate contributes to the majority of seismic activity along this fault line.
USGS, CalTech, EarthquakeTrack, and other reputable sources involved in California’s comprehensive seismic research programs have documented the recent earthquake occurrences.
The information provided by these globally recognized monitoring systems serves as a reliable source for understanding seismic activity in the region. Notably, the MyShake App effectively alerted users about these earthquakes, helping to maintain public awareness and preparedness.
The following earthquakes were among those reported:
- Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Struck 115 km West of Petrolia, California: On July 3, 2023, at 5:56 PM UTC, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred near Petrolia, California, at a depth of 26.3 km.
- Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Struck 13 km Northwest of Petrolia, California: On July 4, 2023, at 2:58 PM UTC, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook Petrolia, California, at a depth of 29.9 km.
- Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Struck 21 km South Southwest of Malibu, California: On July 2, 2023, at 9:29 AM UTC, a magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled Malibu, California, at a depth of 10.7 km.
- Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Struck 2 km Northeast of Almanor, California: On July 5, 2023, at 9:21 AM UTC, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred near Almanor, California, at a depth of 5.3 km.
- Magnitude 3.4 Earthquake Struck the Border of California and Nevada, 17 km North Northwest of Mina, Nevada: On July 5, 2023, at 2:16 AM UTC, a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck the border region between California and Nevada, near Mina, Nevada, at a depth of 10 km.
The tweet below confirms the Quake on 4th of July:
Although the recent seismic activity along the San Andreas Fault Line is considered normal, it serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of California’s geology. Authorities urge residents to stay informed and prepared for potential future earthquakes, emphasizing the importance of adherence to safety protocols and readiness measures.
As the investigation into these earthquakes continues, scientists and researchers work diligently to enhance our understanding of seismic behavior in California, striving to mitigate risks and enhance public safety.
