California High School Football Games Canceled Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks

High school football is one of the most popular and beloved sports in California, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on the excitement and enthusiasm of many players, coaches, and fans. Several high school football games have been canceled for the upcoming weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the teams and staff.
Santa Paula High School Cancels Game Against La Cañada High School
Santa Paula High School, which is located outside Los Angeles, was supposed to play La Cañada High School on Friday, September 8, 2023. However, the school is dealing with over 20 positive COVID cases within the football and cheerleading teams. Due to that, the game has been canceled.
According to the Ventura County Star, 17 of Santa Paula’s 46 football players tested positive and the school was unable to find suitable replacements for the game. Santa Paula Assistant Principal Daniel Guzman said the number of positive tests is “rising.”
Esparto High School Cancels Game Against Amador High School
Esparto High School, which is located near the Bay Area, also canceled its upcoming game against Amador High School because it no longer has enough eligible players who are healthy enough to play. According to KCRA, Esparto expects to be able to play next week against Winter High School.
Nordhoff High School Cancels Game Against Agoura High School
Another game that was canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks was between Nordhoff High School and Agoura High School, which was scheduled for September 1, 2023. Nordhoff head coach Dillon Lowen said he “didn’t have a practice where we were able to run our offense or defense. We did not have enough to put 11 healthy players on the field. … It was a rough weekend.”
Public Health Officials Urge Schools to Follow COVID-19 Protocols
Public health officials have alerted schools to encourage students to be current on vaccines and for those with COVID-19 symptoms to isolate themselves. They also advised schools to follow the COVID-19 protocols issued by the California Department of Public Health and the California Interscholastic Federation, which include wearing masks, social distancing, testing, and contact tracing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges and uncertainties for high school football in California. Many players, coaches, and fans are hoping that the situation will improve soon and that they can enjoy the sport they love without risking their health and safety.