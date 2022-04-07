California Examiner

COVID-19

COVID-19 infection increases the risk of blood clots for months after infection.

ByMaria Shiela

Apr 7, 2022
COVID-19 infection increases the risk of blood clots for months after infection.

Swedish researchers discovered that months after contracting even a minor COVID-19 infection, the chance of developing major bleeding or even fatal blood clots increases.

While the hazards of post-COVID clotting are well established, it is less clear how long the risk persists and what can be done to avoid it.

The researchers compared the medical records of 1 million persons who tested positive for the virus in Sweden between February 2020 and May 2021 to 4 million uninfected counterparts.

For two months after testing positive for the virus, bleeding rates were increased, and there was a substantial risk of forming blood clots deep in the legs for 70 days following COVID-19.

For nearly four months, the risk of pulmonary embolism, in which a clot goes to the lungs and can kill, was dramatically increased, according to a paper published in the British medical journal BMJ.

“Despite the possibility of new variants of concern, the majority of governments are removing restrictions and refocusing their efforts on figuring out the best way to ‘live with Covid,'” Frederick Ho and Jill Pell of the University of Glasgow’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing wrote in an editorial.

The researchers stated that the discovery “reminds us of the critical need to remain attentive for problems associated with even moderate SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the researchers stated.

The researchers concluded that the findings justify blood thinners to avoid clotting, particularly in high-risk patients, and emphasize the need for immunization.

Additionally, the study discovered that the dangers decreased with time since future COVID-19 outbreaks had fewer consequences than the original wave of sickness.

Also check: The total number of COVID cases in California approaches 8.5 million.

The risk of bleeding was nearly doubled in COVID-19 patients one month after infection, while the risk of blood clots called deep vein thrombosis was about fivefold, the study revealed.

Pulmonary embolism was the most common complication, accounting for 1,761 incidents in the 30 days following infection, compared to just 171 in the larger group of persons who did not get the virus.

While the risk was greatest for individuals with pre-existing health disorders and those with the most severe infections, the fact that many more people have minor instances implies that they should also be vigilant, the experts added. Vaccination, doctors say, may help reduce the clotting problem.

“Vaccination can reduce the overall risk of infection both by preventing infection and by reducing the severity of infection once it occurs,” they wrote.

By Maria Shiela

Related Post

COVID-19

Secret, Disabling ‘Long COVID’ Could Affect 2 Million People in California

Mar 28, 2022 Maria Shiela
COVID-19

The CDC reports that black Americans were hospitalized during the omicron wave at pandemic levels.

Mar 20, 2022 Maria Shiela
COVID-19

California will no longer need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for large-scale events.

Mar 19, 2022 Maria Shiela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

COVID-19

COVID-19 infection increases the risk of blood clots for months after infection.

Apr 7, 2022 Maria Shiela
Daily news

According to a former federal prosecutor, January 6 resulted in the FBI intensifying its monitoring of the American population.

Apr 7, 2022 Maria Shiela
Uncategorized

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3 Release Date: What We Know About This Series!

Apr 6, 2022 Niraj Kumar
Daily news

The Average Victim of Financial Fraud May Suffers a Loss of $7,076. How to Avoid It

Apr 6, 2022 Maria Shiela