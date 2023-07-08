California Plane Crash: 6 People Die in Cessna Plane Crash in California on Saturday Morning

In a devastating incident early Saturday morning, a Cessna business jet crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, resulting in the loss of all six individuals on board.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s office confirmed that no survivors were found at the scene.
#FrenchValley Critical Incident Plane Crash Investigation
Please stay out of the area.
Road closures at:
Briggs Road and Sky Canyon
Briggs Road and Auld Road
Auld Road and Industry Way
Closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/e0RZTpmaPl
— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) July 8, 2023
The ill-fated flight had taken off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and was en route to an unspecified destination. However, tragedy struck around 4:15 a.m. local time when the aircraft went down approximately 65 miles north of San Diego, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Shortly after the crash, emergency response teams from various agencies rushed to the scene.
Cal Fire, in a tweet, reported that the plane crashed in a field, sparking a fire that consumed around an acre of surrounding vegetation. Firefighters acted swiftly to contain the blaze.
Aircraft Emergency:rpt@4:16 a.m. Auld Road X Briggs Road in French Valley. Cessna aircraft down in a field, fully involved in fire. The fire burned approximately one acre of vegetation, was contained at 5:35 a.m. and the incident has been turned over to RSO and the FAA. Please… pic.twitter.com/szG5HLH4n7
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 8, 2023
In the wake of the tragic event, both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The NTSB, renowned for its expertise in aviation accident investigations, will work closely with the FAA to determine the cause of this devastating incident.
Authorities have not released any details regarding the identities of the victims or the purpose of the flight at the time of reporting. The focus remains on conducting a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the factors contributing to this tragic crash.
As news of the Cessna business jet crash near French Valley Airport continues to unfold, our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking event. The aviation community and local authorities will collaborate diligently to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate accident and implement any necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
