Police Share Photos of a Suspect in the Shooting at Catholic University

D.C. police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in last week’s tragic shooting on the campus of Catholic University. The following image, recorded by police surveillance cameras, was released:
D.C. police officers found Maxwell Emerson, 25, of Crestwood, Kentucky, shot in the 600 block of Alumni Lane in Northeast D.C. shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Emerson was rushed to the hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.
According to NBC Washington’s reporting, Emerson’s relatives said he was in the nation’s capital for the Fourth of July holiday and planned to attend a professional development class at the Library of Congress.
The tweet below verifies the news:
D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person linked to the fatal shooting on Catholic University’s campus this week.https://t.co/fX9OiGt8eK
— WTOP (@WTOP) July 8, 2023
Emerson taught social studies in an Oldham County, Kentucky, high school, which is located about 20 miles northeast of Louisville. Authorities claim that the probe is still ongoing.
The police can be reached at 202-727-9099 if anyone has any leads in this investigation. Sending a text message to 50411 is an anonymous way to provide information to the department.
The District of Columbia Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
