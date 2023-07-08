Police Share Photos of a Suspect in the Shooting at Catholic University

Daily news / By /

D.C. police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in last week’s tragic shooting on the campus of Catholic University. The following image, recorded by police surveillance cameras, was released:

D.C. police officers found Maxwell Emerson, 25, of Crestwood, Kentucky, shot in the 600 block of Alumni Lane in Northeast D.C. shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Emerson was rushed to the hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

According to NBC Washington’s reporting, Emerson’s relatives said he was in the nation’s capital for the Fourth of July holiday and planned to attend a professional development class at the Library of Congress.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Emerson taught social studies in an Oldham County, Kentucky, high school, which is located about 20 miles northeast of Louisville. Authorities claim that the probe is still ongoing.

The police can be reached at 202-727-9099 if anyone has any leads in this investigation. Sending a text message to 50411 is an anonymous way to provide information to the department.

The District of Columbia Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Join us on Facebook if you want to know everything that’s happening in the world as it’s happening.

Here are some quick links to the relevant articles:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top