California Woman Accused of Stabbing Two People in Pullman Held on $1 Million Bond

A 29-year-old California woman, identified as Tiffany Dennison, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly stabbing two people in a Pullman apartment on Wednesday morning. Dennison is being held on a $1 million bond in the Whitman County Jail.
According to Pullman Police, officers responded to a 911 call from the 1000 block of NE Williams Drive around 8:50 a.m. and found Dennison armed with a large kitchen knife and attacking an adult female inside the apartment. The officers used a taser to subdue Dennison and take her into custody. She appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and was calling the male victim the devil during the attack.
The officers also discovered an adult male victim who had been stabbed multiple times while he was sleeping in his bed. He was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital with critical injuries, including a collapsed lung. He is expected to survive. The female victim, who was also stabbed by Dennison as she tried to stop the assault, was treated for her wound at the same hospital.
Dennison also cut herself in the attack and was initially taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation before being booked into the jail. The police said that Dennison had recently met the female victim and had been staying at the victim’s residence for the last few nights. Dennison’s last known address is in California, but she told the court that she has been living with her sister in Pullman.
Dennison made her first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Thursday morning. She was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, felony first-degree assault, and misdemeanor displaying a weapon capable of bodily harm. If convicted, she could face up to life in prison. The prosecutor’s office has until Monday afternoon to formally charge Dennison. She is scheduled to be back in court on September 15th. She has no previous criminal history.