Two Killed, Four Injured After Speeding Car Collides With Firetruck Near West Compton

A tragic accident occurred near West Compton, California, on Tuesday morning, when a speeding car crashed into a firetruck that was responding to a medical call. The collision resulted in the death of two people in the car and the injury of four firefighters in the truck.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the firetruck was traveling south on Avalon Boulevard around 12:30 a.m., when a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser, traveling west on Compton Boulevard, slammed into it. The impact caused the firetruck to spin and hit three other vehicles, two of which were parked and unoccupied.
The driver and the passenger of the Chrysler, identified as a 28-year-old man from Signal Hill and a 26-year-old woman from Long Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released yet.
Four firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. They were part of the Engine Company 147, which was responding to a medical incident at the time of the crash.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash and whether street racing was involved. Witnesses reported that the Chrysler was racing another vehicle, described as a blue Honda Civic, at speeds around 80 mph before the collision. The Honda Civic fled the scene and is being sought by the authorities.
The crash closed down Compton Boulevard and Avalon Boulevard for several hours as investigators collected evidence and cleared the debris. The CHP is asking anyone with information to contact them.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and its support to the injured firefighters in a statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this incident,” the statement read.