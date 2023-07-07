California’s Hate Crimes Are Rising, a Hotline May Aid the State

California has launched a statewide anti-hate program called California vs. Hate, replicating the successful model of LA vs. Hate that was established in Los Angeles County in 2018. The program aims to combat hate crimes and incidents by providing resources and support to victims, tracking incidents, and connecting residents with services such as therapy, legal aid, and victim support organizations.
Hate crimes and violent incidents in Los Angeles County increased by 23% in 2021, despite the efforts of LA vs. Hate. The effectiveness of California vs. Hate remains to be seen, especially in reaching marginalized communities and building trust with underrepresented groups who may be skeptical of government entities.
While California is often viewed as a progressive state, it continues to grapple with hate. Recent data from the state Attorney General’s Office shows a 22% increase in reported hate crimes from 2021 to 2022, with Black people being the most targeted group and hate crimes based on sexual orientation on the rise.
California vs. Hate has received 180 reported acts from nearly 40% of the state’s counties so far. The program aims to provide additional support to those who reach out, including legal assistance, mental health services, and victim compensation. Efforts are also being made to engage communities historically mistrustful of law enforcement and promote community healing.
To ensure its success, California vs. Hate is collaborating with community organizations, gathering input, and working toward long-term solutions. Building trust and strengthening relationships with diverse communities are key components of the program’s approach.
Victims of hate crimes have found support through programs like LA vs. Hate. For instance, Hong Lee, who experienced a hate incident in 2020, received counseling services and worked with law enforcement to improve policies and training. Lee’s experience highlights the importance of support networks and the empowerment of victims to speak up and take action against hate.
The ultimate success of California vs. Hate will depend on its ability to ensure inclusivity and provide comprehensive support to individuals and communities affected by hate. The program aims to encourage reporting, empower victims, and work toward a future free of hate.
