Child Tax Credits: What to Understand Regarding ‘Repayment Protection’ for Lower-Income Households

When it arrives at preparing your tax return, child tax credits might be perplexing. Fortunately, the Internal Revenue Service has put procedures to make filing simpler.

Many people are undoubtedly concerned about whether or not they will owe money to the IRS due to child tax credits. The simple answer is: it’s possible. However, there are some factors to evaluate.

What Occurs If I Become Overpaid in Child Tax Credits?

Last year’s payments were based on tax returns filed in 2019 or 2020. If your financial status has changed after submitting your previous tax return, you may have been overpaid. If this is the instance, you may owe money to the Internal Revenue Service.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) automatically distributed half of their predicted amount in 2021 to most individuals.

On the other side, if you want to forego the monthly payments, you will get your money when you submit your taxes. As a result, you will not be subject to overpayment.

If you did get monthly payments, several scenarios might result in you being overcharged in child tax credits. For example, if the following occurs:

Someone in your family was promoted to a higher-paying position, which moved you into or out of a certain income bracket.

One of your dependents reached the age of majority for the first time last year (5-year-old turns 6, 17-year-old turns 18)

There has been a change in legal custody (parents divorce, or if custody changes every year)

For more than half of 2020, your primary residence was in the United States, but not in 2021. You would no longer be eligible for compensation in this situation.

Situations like these are a major reason why the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provided families with the option to opt-out of advance child tax credit payments.

Even If You Become Overpaid, That Doesn’t Mainly Mean You Had

Even if you received more money than you were entitled to, you might not be required to pay. This is possible because the IRS refers to it as “repayment protection.”

If your family’s income-adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2021 is less than a predetermined income threshold, you will almost certainly not owe anything to the IRS. Lower-income households will not be required to make any financial contributions.

If your income exceeds a specific threshold, the amount you must return grows incrementally until you owe the entire amount owed. For filers, here’s what it looks like in practice:

Single filers who earn up to $40,000 per year are eligible for repayment protection.

People who are the head of the home and earn up to $50,000 a year are eligible for repayment protection.

people who are married and file jointly may earn up to $60,000 and still qualify for coverage

According to CNET, if you earn more than the amounts listed above, it does not necessarily follow that you would repay the whole amount straight now.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently sent out a letter on child tax credits that might assist you in determining if you were overpaid and whether you will be required to pay anything back.

You will need the information included in this letter to submit your taxes. If you haven’t received it yet, double-check that your postal address is right. By utilizing the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, you’ll be able to make changes to your account.

You might not need to pay the IRS back if you brought too much in child tax credit amounts.

For the first time this tax season, several American families who got advance child tax credit payments are evaluating how much money they will have when filing their 2021 forms.

Some people may be concerned that they received more money than they owed in the monthly bills from July to December, either due to an increase in income in 2021 or as a result of mistakenly reporting a child who was not eligible. Fortunately, many will not be required to return any of the benefits received.

Information About the enhanced credit

The American Rescue Plan, which was authorized by President Joe Biden last year, included provisions for an enhanced child tax credit.

For the tax year 2021, the credit for dependents under the age of 17 rose to $3,000 from $2,000 for those under 17. Additionally, it provides an extra $600 to children under six.

Individuals and married couples filing jointly who have an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 for single parents and less than $150,000 for married couples filing jointly may claim the full increased credit for all qualifying children in their household.

People earning $95,000 and married people filing jointly earning $170,000 are no longer eligible for the benefit while still eligible for the usual child tax credit.

From July through December, most families received monthly payments in advance of the first half of the credit; they must now submit their 2021 tax returns to obtain the second half of the profit.

“There will be a reconciliation,” stated Trenda Hackett, a certified public accountant and technical tax editor for Thomson Reuters’ tax and accounting unit. “It’s possible that your payment was more than the amount you were entitled to claim on your tax return in certain situations.”

Who is completely protected

Many families are qualified for some repayment protection offered by the Internal Revenue Service, which would keep them from receiving a charge even if they received more than they were entitled to in monthly child tax credit checks.

Married couples filing jointly and qualifying widows will be exempt from repayment if their combined adjusted gross income in 2021 is $60,000 or less (or $60,000 if they are single).

The barrier is $50,000 for individuals filing as head of household, while the threshold is $40,000 for single filers or married and submitting separate returns.

According to the IRS, taxpayers who earned more than those adjusted gross income thresholds may still be eligible for bringing positive from repayment if they received an excessive amount of money via the advance child tax credit the previous year.

For married couples filing jointly or widowers, repayment protection expires when their combined income in 2021 reaches $120,000; for heads of household, it ends at $100,000; and for single filers or those who are married but filing separately ends at $80,000.

In addition, to be eligible for this protection, filers must have maintained their primary residence in the United States for more than half of the year 2021.

A less refund if you do owe

Although you received more of the child tax credit than you were qualified for last year and did not qualify for repayment protection, you may not owe any money to the Internal Revenue Service.

You will almost certainly get a much lower tax refund than you are used to receiving, either because you are not qualified for the second part of the credit or receiving less money than you anticipated.

If the remaining credit you are eligible to claim does not completely balance your tax due, you may get a bill from the Internal Revenue Service.

Families that received the benefit should keep an eye out for Letter 6419 from the Internal Revenue Service to verify that they get the correct amount of the credit back. This letter will assist them in reconciling the amount they got last year with the amount they are claiming this year.

If the letter is wrong or you did not get it, you may utilize the information accessible on the agency’s internet site to demonstrate that you received the funds you were entitled to.

The Internal Revenue Service also recommended that consumers file their taxes online this year and choose to have any refunds immediately deposited into their bank accounts to prevent delays in processing.

What Is the Child Tax Credit?

It is a tax credit provided to American taxpayers for every dependent child who qualifies for the credit.

This benefit, which was created to assist taxpayers in providing for their families, was significantly enlarged for the tax year 2021 by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Using the Child Tax Credit, taxpayers may reduce their tax due by a dollar-for-dollar amount.

With the help of the American Rescue Plan, the maximum yearly credit rose from $2,000 per kid (under the age of 17) in 2020 to $3,000 per child (under the age of 18) or $3,600 per child (children less than 6) in 2021, with the credit for 2021 being completely refundable.

As an additional measure, from July 2021 forward, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will provide monthly advance payments of the Child Tax Credit to qualified taxpayers who meet the requirements. Because it is entirely refundable, parents will not be required to pay any taxes to receive it.

A credit toward income tax of above $2,000 per qualified kid (under age 17) was provided under the tax legislation for 2020 taxes, with a portion of the credit partly refundable for select taxpayers.

American taxpayers were entitled to a credit of $3,000 (for children under the age of 18) or $3,600 (for children under the age of 6) per qualified kid in 2021 taxes; the credit was completely refundable and may be obtained in monthly advance installments.

However, since legislation extending the higher credit through 2022 failed to pass, the credit will be reduced to $2,000 and partly refundable on an annual basis beginning with the tax year 2022.

How the Child Tax Credit Works

As previously stated, the Child Tax Benefit for the 2021 tax year is different from the credit available for the 2020 tax year. The improvements shown under the American Rescue Plan for 2021 are only in effect for that year.

Those regulations will be reinstated for 2022, with minor inflation adjustments, and will be the same as they were in place for 2010. Here’s how the differences manifest themselves.

Given the possibility of a rule reversal, we’ll begin by looking at how the Child Tax Credit functioned in 2020. Afterward, we’ll look at the tax rules for 2021 (taxpayers file for 2021 in April 2022), as well as the tax laws for 2022.

In 2020

Those who qualify might obtain a tax credit of $2,000 per qualified dependent kid under 17 in the calendar year 2020.

If the credit value surpassed the amount of tax payable, the taxpayer was normally entitled to a full refund of the excess credit amount, up to a maximum of $1,400 per qualified kid, depending on the circumstances. 6

The refundable element of the credit, i.e., the Additional Child Tax Credit, was created to assist taxpayers whose tax obligations were too low to qualify for a portion of the full credit because of their low tax liabilities.

For 2020, a unique “look-back” regulation permitted taxpayers to assess the number of credits they were eligible for depending on their income in the previous year.

This special provision was especially essential for taxpayers whose wages fluctuated between 2019 and 2020, affecting their eligibility for the 2020 credit in the first place.

The credit for 2020 was subjected to a drawdown at a rate of $50 for each additional $1,000 (or part thereof) of adjusted income beyond a high-income level (MAGI).

MAGI is described as adjusted gross income (AGI) plus certain income exclusions, exclusions, and credits, multiplied by the number of such exclusions, withholdings, and credits.

If you file a combined return, the threshold amount is $400,000. For everyone else, the amount is $200,000.

It was possible for taxpayers who qualified for the Child Tax Credit to change their incomes tax withholding and compute their monthly tax payments to reflect the amount of credit they were entitled to receive.

For 2021

For 2021, the credit was enhanced, and the age of a qualified kid was raised to include those under the age of 18.

Raised to $3,000 for children in the age of 18 and $3,600 for kids less than six, the amount of the credit became fully refundable to the degree that it surpassed the amount of taxes owing.

It was widely agreed that the credit phaseout would be $50 for every $1,000 (or part thereof) of modified adjusted gross income that exceeded a level. The MAGI threshold levels for the credit drawdown were, on the other hand, significantly decreased for the year 2021.

The barrier was $150,000 for a joint return or surviving spouse; it was $112,500 for heads of household and $75,000 for everyone else.

Consequently, in 2021, a family with an annual modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $150,000 and three children, ages 2, 5, and 11, is eligible for a total of $10,200 in Child Tax Credits, which will be paid in advance installments of $850 each month.

Extra payments

The Child Tax Credit for 2021 has a new feature: making advance payments. Taxpayers who qualify for Kid Tax Credits may be eligible to receive direct advance payments of $250 or $300 per qualifying child, depending on the child’s age.

Beginning in July 2021, the United States Treasury will disburse payments every month. Taxpayers were able to take advantage of their advantages throughout the year thanks to the advance payment scheme.

To receive advance payments as soon as feasible, taxpaying individuals who are eligible for the credit for 2021 and wish to confirm the direct deposit information for their bank using an online portal were able to do so.

Payroll deductions were made to taxpayers who submitted 2020 tax returns, and the direct deposit payments for 2021 were calculated based on their 2020 income and information on any dependent children.

If they register on an online IRS site in 2021, non-filers for 2020 may be eligible to receive the advance payments.

For eligible taxpayers who receive advance payments for the final six months of 2021, the remainder of their yearly credits may be claimed on their 2021 tax returns if they have not already done so.

Because the advance payments reflect an early receipt of the tax advantages associated with the credits, the advance payments are not considered taxable income under the IRS rules.

Underpayments or overpayments

If taxpayers get too little or too much in term deposits, the difference between the two will be balanced with the account balance and refund (if any) claimed on tax returns for the 2021 tax year, respectively.

If there is a shortage in advance payments, the credit available on taxpayers’ 2021 tax returns will be increased.

Taxpayers whose advanced payments exceed the cost of credit claimed on their tax returns are normally required to repay the extra amount with their tax returns. On the other side, lower-income taxpayers will have a part of their payments excused or lowered as a “safe harbor amount.”

Taxpayers who resided in the United States for more than half of 2021 and whose modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) for 2021 fell below specific MAGI levels may be eligible for “repayment protection,” which means they will not be compelled to refund any excess.

Those whose adjusted gross income is not more than the following amounts: $60,000 for joint returns and qualification widows and widowers, $50,000 for household heads, and $40,000 for individual taxpayers or individual marriage people filing completely separate returns are eligible for the full repayment safeguard.

Returns filed jointly with a qualified widow or widower, $100,000 for families, and $80,000 for single filers or married people filing separate returns are not eligible to receive reimbursement protection. Returns filed jointly with a qualifying widow or widower are not eligible for repayment safety.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will issue taxpayers a Letter 6419 in January 2022, informing them of the total term deposits they got in 2021. Those filing their tax returns for 2021 should reference this letter and keep a copy of it in their tax records for future reference.

Online Support

Through an online information portal, taxpayers who had received excessive or too low advance payments in 2021 would be able to have their payments adjusted if they provided corrected and updated information (e.g., a change in their marital status or the number of qualified children) within 30 days of receiving the payments.

Customers who were not obliged to file a tax return in 2021 but had their primary residence in the United States for more than half of the year may utilize the IRS Non-filer Sign-up Tool to guarantee that the IRS had their information for delivery the advance credit payments in the following year.

Child tax credits and promissory notes might be considered when calculating withholding from wages. Additionally, taxpayers can decline to receive advance payments and instead claim their credit amount when filing their tax returns.

The IRS has a wealth of data regarding the Child Tax Credit in 2021, including how to qualify for it, calculate its amount, and deal with difficulties related to advance credit payments.

After 2021

For the years 2022 through 2025, the regulations that were in place for 2020 will be reinstated, with minor inflation modifications, to reflect the current market conditions.

Passed for the Child Tax Credit

To be passed for the Child Tax Credit, two conditions must be met: first, the person receiving the credit must be a qualified taxpayer, and second, the dependent child must fulfill all applicable tax duties to make sure.

Qualifying Taxpayer

Other family members who contributed more than half of their financial assistance during the tax year may also qualify for the Child Tax Credit. However, most taxpayers claim credits relating to their children or stepchildren.

If a taxpayer’s siblings, grandkids, nieces, and nephews fulfill the dependence, age, citizenship, and residence criteria, the taxpayer may be eligible for credits relating to those relatives. Adopted and foster children are also eligible to get the tax credit.

No more than one taxpayer may claim a Kid Tax Credit during any given tax year, even if the eligible child spends time in more than one home throughout the year.

In most cases, if one parent had primary custody of the kid, that parent would be eligible for the tax benefit. When shared custody occurs, the parents must agree on when each will claim the credit, whether on alternate years or according to some other formula.

Aside from meeting the applicable income and relationship requirements for the Child Tax Credit, the taxpayer and any qualifying dependent(s) must have their Social Security numbers before the deadline for the taxpayer’s tax return and report them on the return to qualify for the Child Tax Credit.

Taxpayers who claim wrong claims for Child Tax Benefits will not collect such credits for ten years after their first filing.

Taxpayers who are found to have submitted an erroneous claim as a result of the careless or purposeful disregard of rules and regulations (but not fraud) will be denied credits for two years from the date of the determination.

Qualifying Child

The tax code specifies the number of elements that must be considered when deciding whether or not a kid is eligible for the Child Tax Credit.

Those interested in applying must be United States citizens, United States nationals, or United States resident aliens. They must also fulfill dependence, age, and presentation standards in the United States.

They must also have lived with the person who claims the tax credit for more than 50% of the tax year and is reported as a dependant on that taxpayer’s tax return to qualify for the benefit. The kid cannot have given more than half of their support during the year.

For the tax years 2020 and 2021, qualified taxpayers may claim a $500 nonrefundable tax credit for each dependant other than a dependent child who qualifies for the credit.

The Internal Revenue Service provides a helpful tool to assist taxpayers in determining if their kid or dependant qualified for the Child Tax Credit.

Child Tax Credit: Influence on Policy and Poverty

The Child Tax Credit extension scheduled for 2021 will have significant legislative and economic ramifications. Low- and moderate-income families received the Child Tax Credit initially established.

Since its inception in 1997, it has provided significant benefits to these taxpayers. When one’s income rises to a certain level, the credit is progressively phased away.

On the other side, the Child Tax Credit has been repeatedly criticized for giving little or no assistance to the poorest households. They are not all taxpayers and do not submit tax returns in most cases.

As the legislation was amended regularly throughout the years, the credit amount rose, but refunds were restricted in quantity and scope; at one point, reimbursements were only available to taxpayers who had three or more dependent children.

Higher-income thresholds were maintained, and credit disallowance criteria were revised to handle fraudulent, irresponsible, or inappropriate claims. However, the credit did not reach the most vulnerable households for many years.

The large rise in the credit amount, along with the provision of absolute refundability, will allow benefits to be offered to the most vulnerable families for the first time in 2021.

Based on the Center on Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University, poverty is a major issue in the United States “…the sixth Child Tax Credit payment kept 3.7 million children out of poverty in December, according to the Census Bureau (2021). The Child Tax Credit, on its alone, decreased monthly child poverty by about 30 percentage points “Recently.”

The American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, included an increased and fully refundable Child Tax Credit. The American Rescue Plan Act was intended to alleviate the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

This version of the Child Tax Credit also overcomes several constraints that were deemed troublesome in prior program iterations.

Outside of these beginnings, however, the new credit with its characteristic of advance payment symbolizes an expanded acknowledgment of the significance and large expense of raising children and the government’s responsibility to assist families.

The increased credit line entails a significant financial investment on our part. Democratic members of Congress enthusiastically supported the enhanced Child Tax Credit.

Although Republicans generally supported some additional benefits for children, they were critical of the Child Tax Credit adopted because of its high cost and the absence of any condition that recipients work.

The Biden administration started a comprehensive public knowledge and marketing campaign to encourage people to take advantage of the credit and reap its advantages.

Is the tax Credit for 2021 the Same as in 2020?

No. Although there are some parallels, the child tax credit for 2021 is drastically different from the allowance for 2020.

For starters, the credit will rise from $2,000 for children under the age of 17 in 2020 to $3,600 for each kid under the age of six and $3,000 for each child between the ages of six and seventeen in 2021.

In addition, starting in July 2021, the credit was provided in monthly advance cash payments rather than lump-sum payments.

It is only partly refundable for the 2020 credit; however, it is entirely refundable for the 2021 credit. The credit for 2021 is intended to be more beneficial to low- and middle-income individuals.

Are the Extra Payments of the Child Tax Credit Referred as Taxable Income for 2021?

It is not taxable income since the advance payments are not considered. For the year 2021, half of the entire credit amount will be given to you in advance monthly installments, and you will claim the other half when you submit your 2021 income tax return.

How Do the Monthly Extra Payments of the Child Tax Credit Influence the Credit on the Tax Return in 2021?

The Internal Revenue Service used the number of dependants indicated on a taxpayer’s previous return to calculate the advance payments.

If taxpayers claim more or less qualifying children for the tax year 2021, the total payout may be more or less than the actual credit received by the taxpayer.

If, as will be the instance for most taxpayers, the extra payments total less than the whole amount of the taxpayer’s yearly child tax credit, the taxpayer will be able to claim the balance of the leftover unclaimed credit on their 2021 tax return.

The recipient of term deposits that exceed the entire credit they are entitled to for the year might face a need to refund the excess when they file their tax return. Low-income taxpayers and small-dollar repayments, on the other hand, will often be exempt from this requirement.