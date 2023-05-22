Christina Yuna Lee’s Family Sues NYPD for Inaction

Christina Yuna Lee’s family is suing the New York Police Department (NYPD) because it took them too long to break into her Chinatown flat last year and save her from a career criminal.
Lee, who was 35 years old, was stabbed to death in her home at 111 Chrystie Street early on February 13, 2022. Assamad Nash, the man accused of killing her, was found hiding under her bed after he tried to leave the building through the fire escape.
Surveillance video shows that Nash, a homeless person who has been arrested at least eight times since 2015, followed Lee into the apartment. After hearing her screams, a neighbor called 911.
According to the lawsuit filed earlier this month, two NYPD cops showed up at the apartment at about 4:25 a.m. The New York Daily News said that when Lee stopped yelling, Nash told the cops in a fake woman’s voice that they didn’t need to help.
The tweet below verifies the news:
"Justice for Christina Yuna Lee! The family of the late victim is suing the NYPD for their alleged inaction in her case. Learn more about their fight for justice: https://t.co/MUTbdW0HiK"
— Len Deffinbaugh (@ldeffinbaugh) May 22, 2023
After cops arrived, Lee’s house was locked for more than an hour.
According to the lawsuit, Emergency Service Unit police didn’t break in until 5:40 a.m. and find Lee in a bathtub with more than 40 stab wounds.
Lee’s family is suing the NYPD because they supposedly didn’t help her when she needed it or made her wait too long, which caused her to suffer until she died. They want damages in an amount that hasn’t been said.
According to the Daily Beast, the suit says, “Despite having reason to believe Ms. Lee’s life was in imminent danger, [the officers] did not gain entry to Ms. Lee’s apartment or give her any potentially life-saving police or medical help at that time.”
The family is also suing the cops for not keeping Sara D. Roosevelt Park and the area around it safe.
The lawsuit says that delivery worker Sala Miah was stabbed to death near the area in 2021.
“By not fixing dangerous things in Sara D. Roosevelt Park, (the NYPD) intentionally, recklessly, and carelessly caused a nuisance,” the lawsuit says.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Two People Were Sh*t in Separate Incidents Overnight; One is in Critical Condition
- A Missing Woman in Texas Has Been Found De@d, and a Man Has Been Charged With Her M*rder
In March 2022, Nash pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery, and burglary with a sexual motive. As of this writing, he hasn’t been tried yet.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!