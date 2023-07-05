Cocaine Detected in White House Complex Under Investigation by Secret Service

On Tuesday, the U.S. Secret Service said it was looking into an “unknown item” that was found inside the White House building on Sunday and was described as a “cocaine-like substance” on the radio, according to sources.
“On Sunday night, the White House complex was closed for safety reasons while officers from the Secret Service uniformed division looked into an unknown item found in a work area,” a spokesperson for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement.
“The DC fire department was called to look at it, and they quickly found that it wasn’t dangerous. “The item was sent to be looked at more closely, and a probe into how and why it got to the White House is still going on,” he said.
ABC News said that D.C. Fire and EMS radio traffic talked about finding a powdery substance that looked like cocaine on the White House grounds and the preliminary results of a first field test.
A voice can be heard in the traffic saying, “We have a result on the [inaudible].” “Cocaine hydrochloride is written on a yellow bar.”
Several police sources told ABC News that the powder was found in the West Wing of the White House.
Parts of the West Wing can be seen by tourists, and tours usually happen on the weekends.
When asked if there were tours last weekend, the Secret Service said, “These are details that are important to our investigation and not something we can talk about.”
Cocaine hydrochloride can be used as a tranquilizer or to stop bleeding, but a study from the National Library of Medicine National Center for Biotechnology Information says it also has effects like crack cocaine.
The study says that the physical and mental effects of cocaine are the same whether it is in the form of cocaine hydrochloride or crack cocaine (cocaine base).
Sources say that the “item” was sent to a Secret Service lab for more testing.
At the time, President Joe Biden was at Camp David.
Tuesday, when reporters asked about it, the White House told them to ask the Secret Service.
