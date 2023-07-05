Monday Saw the Demolition of a Section of the California State Capitol

On Monday, part of the east side of the California State Capitol was torn down. This made a big hole in the building.
The Capitol Annex is the name for this part of the building. It’s where the state’s lawmakers work, and it has a lot of history from the past few decades.
In its place, a new part of the building will be built.
Luree Stetson, who is against the destruction, said that her group has tried to stop it so that part of the building can be redesigned instead.
Stetson told CBS Sacramento that what they want is a building that is bigger than the Capit. “We made a plan that doesn’t take over and gets rid of most of the glass.”
After it was built in the 1940s and 1950s, the extension wasn’t up to code, which is one reason why it was torn down.
