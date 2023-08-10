Covered California Health Insurance Premiums to Increase Amid Concerns of Rising Costs

Health insurance premiums offered through California’s state marketplace, Covered California, are projected to rise by nearly 10% next year, marking the highest rate hike since 2018. The increase is attributed to various factors contributing to the complexity of the healthcare landscape.
While this increase is concerning, many Californians will be shielded from the impact due to financial assistance from federal and state sources.
Key Points
- The projected 9.6% rate hike in health insurance premiums has raised concerns about the escalating costs of healthcare in the state. The increase is seen as a return to the trend of rising healthcare costs.
- Despite the increase, approximately 90% of enrollees qualify for federal or state financial aid, and around 20% will experience no change in their monthly premiums.
The tweet below verifies the news:
@CoveredCA to Cut Patient Costs After Democrats Win Funding From @GavinNewsom https://t.co/ljz1lMB7Y2
— Observer Group Newspapers of Southern California (@OGNSCInc) August 9, 2023
- The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily mitigated the impact of rising healthcare costs in California through a $3 billion influx from the federal government. Premium increases remained below 2% between 2020 and 2022 due to this assistance.
- The 2024 rate increase is attributed to post-pandemic factors such as inflationary pressures, higher drug costs, increased doctor visits, labor shortages, and wage costs.
- The rate hikes will vary by region, with some enrollees potentially facing double-digit increases. Certain counties like Mono, Inyo, and Imperial may experience the largest increase at 15.8%, reflecting the regional variation.
- Last week, the Covered California board voted to eliminate deductibles for approximately 650,000 enrollees, making coverage more affordable for lower-income individuals and families.
- Despite the rate increase, Covered California aims to provide significant financial support to enrollees through various measures, including the elimination of deductibles and reduced out-of-pocket copays for doctor visits and prescription drugs.
- While the increase may be protected for many enrollees due to financial aid, concerns remain about the overall impact on taxpayers and the potential inclusion of individuals transitioning from Medi-Cal, the state’s public insurance program for low-income individuals.
- The state’s decision to temporarily pause Medi-Cal eligibility checks during the pandemic and subsequent resumption of reviews has affected around 225,000 Californians. This may contribute to future cost increases for health insurance coverage.
As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, these premium increases highlight the need for a comprehensive approach to containing healthcare costs while ensuring accessible coverage for all Californians.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- This County in California Has the Highest Rate of Firearm-related Fatalities
- California Stimulus Check: Californians Can Expect Direct Payments of Up to $500 Within a Week
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!