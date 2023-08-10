Who is Rhea Ripley Dating: What is Her Relation With Dominik Mysterio?

When it comes to women’s wrestling, Rhea Ripley is right up there with the best of them. She is arguably the most popular performer in the history of professional wrestling.
The Eradicator’s career has taken off like a rocket in the past year, and she is still unstoppable. She has also recently become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Due to her on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley is also a potential addition to the cast.
Rhea Ripley has been an indispensable part of The Judgment Day group for over a year. The fact that she is the only woman in the crew has only highlighted her badass qualities. The group also includes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Ripley. The show’s on-screen relationship between Rhea and Dominik Mysterio has been the most intriguing aspect.
In the story’s beginning, The Eradicator tries to get Dom to abandon his father and join Judgment Day. Well, Ripley was successful in the end, as Dominik abruptly betrayed his father and joined forces with Ripley just a year ago. Dom’s affection for Rhea has led to him calling her “Mami,” which is now her nickname. Dates between the two were featured on WWE shows as well.
Many viewers wondered if Dom and Ripley were dating because of their on-screen chemistry. However, Rhea has come clean about that Hard-Prison Dom is only a friend and not a boyfriend. Regardless, viewers adore the two of them together on film. The SmackDown women’s champion is also rumored to be seeing an AEW-signed ex-WWE talent.
If Not Dominik Mysterio, Then Who is Rhea Ripley Dating Now?
Many viewers believed Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio might be an actual couple due to their on-screen chemistry. However, this was all for show. The Eradicator is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews (formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE). The duo even acknowledged each other as their better half on social media.
The two are rumored to have begun dating sometime in late 2022 and are still together. They did this numerous times through social media posts declaring their undying devotion to one another. Witnesses said Buddy Matthews sat beside Ripley at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame event.
Ripley had a boyfriend outside of pro wrestling before she met Matthews. Online sources were silent on the question of whether or not she ever had a serious relationship with Dominik Mysterio.
