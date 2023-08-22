Who is in the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast? How to Watch the Season?

With the inclusion of a new co-host and the show’s move from network to streaming, the previous season marked the beginning of a new era for Dancing with the Stars. The Emmy-winning series has already completed its first season and is prepared to launch into its second. Find out more about the cast, judges, eliminations, and more for Dancing with the Stars season 32 (DWTS 2023) below!
The Cast of Dances With the Stars Season 32
Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars has not yet announced its full cast. On September 13th, Good Morning America will reveal the full roster of A-listers vying for this year’s Mirrorball Award. To tide us over until then, ABC has provided us with two official candidates: Charity Lawson, who appeared on The Bachelorette in season 20, and Ariana Madix, a fan favorite on Vanderpump Rules.
During the August 21 season 20 finale of The Bachelorette, Charity’s participation in season 32 was revealed. It’s not the first time a Bachelorette has appeared on Dancing With the Stars; Trista Sutter, Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Gabby Windey are just a few examples. Both Hannah and Kaitlyn won the mirrorball trophy in their respective seasons.
On July 7th, Good Morning America broke the news that Ariana would be joining the cast. In a special video, Ariana announced her participation with judge Derek Hough for season 32. “Let’s end all this drama and hit the dance floor,” Derek urged. Her secret lover remained hidden.
Page Six revealed in April 2023 that Ariana was negotiating to join the season 32 cast. According to the source, ABC is in final talks with Madix about her joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars this autumn. Ariana became a household name after Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss erupted on Vanderpump Rules.
Which of the Judges Will be Returning for Season 32?
Dancing With the Stars fans were relieved to hear that Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will stay as judges when Julianne was announced as a new co-host. In the next season, there will be fewer judges on the panel, with only three.
Len Goodman, the show’s head judge for many years, revealed his retirement in the season 31 finale. The adored ballroom judge passed away only five months later. Bone cancer took his life at age 78.
Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars: How to Watch?
ABC and Disney+ will debut live simulcasting with the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars. Hulu will upload new episodes every day.
Dancing With the Stars made waves in its 31st season by switching from ABC’s traditional Monday night schedule to airing just on Disney+. ABC is making sure that Season 32 reaches as many people as possible by simultaneously airing it on both ABC and Disney+.
