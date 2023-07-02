Daycare Director Detained After Baby Found Dead, Leaving Six Other Children Alone

Six counts of child negligence were filed against a lady in Nashville, Tennessee who ran a daycare out of her apartment after a 3-month-old boy died and six other young infants were left alone, according to police.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released a statement online stating that Anne C. Jordan, 51, is presently in custody and may be charged with further crimes following the investigation into the infant’s murder.
She was taken into custody in Hickman County on Thursday afternoon at the request of MNPD detectives, then flown back to Nashville that night.
Police reported that Jordan, who lacked the necessary permits to operate a daycare, was not present when the deceased kid and six other children were discovered in the flat. They also stated that the children in Jordan’s care that day were 16 months or younger.
The parents of the 3-month-old infant chose Jordan’s apartment as a temporary measure until they found a licensed day care, a friend of the family informed local media source WSMV. The parents said that another friend who had briefly employed Jordan’s services had suggested her.
According to the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) and the police, the young boy’s mother discovered him dead on April 10 after picking him up from his first day at daycare.
That afternoon, the mother of the 3-month-old arrived at Jordan’s apartment and knocked on the door for ten to fifteen minutes without receiving a response. According to TDHS court records, when a second parent arrived, the two chose to enter since the apartment door was unlocked and found the horrific sight.
The mother discovered her kid, who was 3 months old, “cold to the touch and not breathing” on a bed. The young child was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The mother and the other parent claimed to have found six additional infants and toddlers alone in the apartment after making the devastating discovery, according to authorities. According to court documents, the kids were housed in a living space that had been transformed into a playroom and another bedroom with numerous cribs.
The children’s exact length of time alone is unknown at this time, however MNPD reported the youngsters who survived were found to be in good health.
The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville’s medical team said that the deceased infant showed no overt evidence of trauma or other health problems.
Jordan reported to the authorities that she had discovered the infant unconscious in a bassinet. She claimed that after trying CPR but failing, she ran away. Later that day, visitors discovered the caregiver at Harpeth River State Park suffering from “significant” wounds to her arms that were presumably self-inflicted, according to MNPD.
According to MNPD, Chris Beery, a detective with Youth Services, is in charge of the current investigation.
