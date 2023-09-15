Downtown LA Woman Found Dead in Apartment, Police Investigate Homicide

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is seeking the public’s help in solving the mysterious death of a woman who was found in her downtown LA apartment on Sunday, September 12. The woman has been identified as 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney, who was supposed to celebrate her birthday next month.
According to the LAPD, officers discovered Mooney’s body just before 4 p.m. while conducting a welfare check at her apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street. The officers noticed signs of foul play and determined that Mooney was killed inside her home.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said that Maleesa Mooney was killed in her apartment in downtown Los Angeles:
Maleesa Mooney was killed in her downtown Los Angeles apartment, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday. https://t.co/Xejfkp9FMd
However, the police did not release any details about possible injuries or the cause of death, which is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Mooney’s family and friends are devastated by her death and are demanding justice.
Her sister, Jourdin Pauline, described Mooney as “the most amazing girl ever” who was “loving and so kind to everyone”. Pauline also said that she felt like she was in a “bad dream” and vowed to “get justice” for her sister. She added that whoever killed Mooney also stole her belongings, such as her iPhone and her MacBook, and tried to sell them online.
Mooney was a resident of Skye at Bunker Hill Apartments, a high-rise building near downtown LA. Some of her neighbors expressed shock and fear over the incident. Kristin Verduin, who lives down the hall from Mooney’s apartment, said “It is scary… I’m just right down the hall”.