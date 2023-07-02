Dune: Part Two Trailer Is a Must-Watch for Fans of the First Movie

On Thursday, Warner Bros unveiled a brand-new teaser for Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve’s second film in a trilogy based on the venerable science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. On November 3, 2023, the Warners/Legendary Pictures film is scheduled to open in theaters.
In the movie, which picks up after the events of the first Dune, which debuted in 2021 and made more than $402 million at the worldwide box office, Timothée Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides and Zendaya plays Chani.
Along with Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, the cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Stellan Skarsgrd.
In the series’ middle image, Atreides teams up with Chani and the Fremen to get revenge on the plotters who killed his family. Paul fights to avert a dreadful future that only he can predict when forced to choose between the love of his life and the fate of the known world (the movie’s slogan is “Fury Will Rise,” so you get the idea).
Watch the trailer:
From Herbert’s book, Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts co-wrote the script.
Producers include Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick. Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert are the executive producers.
The new teaser, which follows the first official trailer, which debuted in May following its screening at CinemaCon, highlights the original film’s vastness and contributed to its 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
Several members of the team from Dune: Part One, including editor Joe Walker, production designer Patrice Vermette, composer Hans Zimmer, and VFX supervisor Paul Lambert, are back in this sequel, which earned six Oscars in the categories of crafts. Jacqueline West, who was nominated for best costume designer the last time, is also back.
