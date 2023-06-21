East El Paso Teen Killed on Father’s Day; 3 Suspects Arrested

On Father’s Day, a guy who was 18 years old was killed near an East El Paso park. Three people have been arrested, police said Tuesday, June 20.
On Sunday, June 18, around 5:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots near Tim Foster Park, at 14401 Smokey Point Dr. Gabriel Angel Martinez, who was 18 years old, was shot when police and fire workers got there.
Police say he was in a car and died at the scene.
Crimes Against Persons Unit detectives and Criminalistics Unit investigators went to the scene to start the investigation.
Investigators found out that Martinez had met two people at the park. Police say that one of these guys shot Martinez, and then both of them ran away from the scene.
A 17-year-old named Anthony Matthew Zubia, a 17-year-old named Z’Mari Leishaun Theus, and a 24-year-old named Alexis Faith Mora were all found to be involved in the crime.
The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit pulled all three people over on Monday, June 19, at Montana and Oasis.
During the traffic stop, cops say, the suspects ran away from them.
The suspects were looked for with help from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Border Patrol Air Support, and the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail K-9 Unit.
Zubia, Theus, and Mora have been accused of killing someone. The bond for Zubia and Theus was set at $1 million. The bond for Mora was set at $750,00.
At the moment, the investigation is still going on, and there are no new information that can be shared with the public.
This is the 12th death of 2023. At this time last year, there were only 9.
