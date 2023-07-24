Eight People Were Injured When a Boat Crashed Into Their Home on the Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that on Saturday night, a boat in the Lake of the Ozarks ran aground, collided with a house, and threw its passengers overboard. According to authorities, eight persons were hurt, with six of them being seriously hurt.
The boat’s captain, a guy in his forties, was among the injured. Two additional victims had more serious wounds. Four men and four women, ranging in age from 21 to 51, make up the remaining victims.
Based on the data gathered, it appears that none of the victims were wearing any form of protective equipment. Adam Ramirez, the driver, was reportedly arrested in California on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The victims of the boat crash are not locals.
Northern Missouri’s Ozark Mountains are home to the Lake of the Ozarks, a large reservoir. According to police, state troopers were using a drone to reconstruct the crash site early Sunday morning.
Damage to the house and scattered objects on the lawn can be seen in photos taken at the scene. The police have called the destruction “extensive.“
Sunday morning found the 2014 Nor-Tech laying on its side on the yard where it had capsized the night before. As of that evening, police reported that it had been loaded onto a trailer and taken away.
