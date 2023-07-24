Pregnant Woman Killed in Tragic Shooting at Houston Birthday Party; Several Others Injured

HOUSTON – A joyous birthday celebration turned into a nightmare when a gunman opened fire at a party in Margaret Jenkins Park early Saturday morning, claiming the life of a pregnant woman and injuring several others. The devastating shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. during the birthday gathering, according to a briefing by the Houston Police Department.
The incident was triggered by a fight that broke out in the park, leading to nearly 40 gunshots being fired. Tragically, five people were struck by the gunfire during the chaos. Among the victims was 21-year-old Autumn Vallian, who was five months pregnant at the time of the shooting.
Surrounded by friends, Vallian was trying to leave the scene as the argument escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire, according to her grieving family. Ebony Vallian, her mother, recounted the harrowing events that unfolded that night.
“One (man) pulled a gun. When he pulled his gun, the other guy’s girlfriend came out of her truck and came with a gun,” Ebony Vallian shared. “They were talking back and forth about who would do what and however, and they started shooting at each other.”
In the midst of the gunfire, Autumn Vallian tragically fell victim to the senseless violence, leaving her family devastated. Despite immediate efforts to save her life, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia, during a morning briefing, disclosed that a total of 36 shots were detected on the Houston Police Department’s ShotSpotter technology. However, specific details about the cause of the fatal argument were not revealed at that time.
Two suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting, but further investigation is ongoing. As the community grapples with the tragedy, the loss of Autumn Vallian and her unborn child serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence on innocent lives.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation to bring justice to the victims and their grieving families.
