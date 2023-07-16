Fatal Police Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Hospitalized in Las Cruces

A police shooting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, early Sunday morning resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man and the hospitalization of a 30-year-old woman. According to news releases from the Doña Ana County Sherriff’s Office and the Las Cruces Police Department, the incident unfolded after a pursuit and shootout on Del Rey Boulevard near Settler’s Pass.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, during which the man allegedly opened fire on officers. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and the identities of the individuals involved have not been released at this time.
According to the releases, deputies from the Doña Ana County Sherriff’s Office initially noticed a truck pulling a utility trailer with a blown tire exiting Interstate 25 near Circle K on Thorpe Road.
The deputies began pursuing the vehicle, and as the chase ensued, additional law enforcement agencies, including New Mexico State Police officers, Las Cruces Police Department, and border patrol agents, joined in. The pursuit led the officers to the Del Rey and Settler’s Pass intersection, approximately five miles away.
A tense confrontation unfolded at the intersection when the driver of the truck allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire on the officers. In response, deputies, NMSP officers, and border patrol agents returned fire, resulting in the man’s fatal injuries and the woman being injured. The exact details of who fired the shots are currently unclear.
Authorities Transport Injured Individuals for Medical Care
Following the shooting, both the man and the woman were swiftly transported to an El Paso hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, while the woman’s condition remains unknown at this time.
Investigation and Task Force Involvement
As of now, the identities of the individuals involved have not been disclosed by the Doña Ana County Sherriff’s Office.
The agency confirmed that the police shooting will be thoroughly investigated by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force, comprising detectives from the NMSP, Las Cruces Police Department, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State University Police. Further updates and information regarding the incident will be provided during a scheduled news conference hosted by the Doña Ana County Sherriff’s Office on Tuesday.
