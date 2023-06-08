Fatal Road Rage Shooting in Doniphan: Father and Sons Arrested for Murder

A man and his two kids were detained by El Paso police on murder charges early Wednesday morning in connection with a fatal road rage shooting that occurred the day before on Doniphan Drive. Marcos Fino Jr., 32, was killed in a road rage incident, and police have arrested Raul Alberto Orozco, 53, and his two sons, Jose Alberto Orozco, 28, and Cristian Bradley Orozco, 21.
The incident happened on Doniphan Drive near Montoya Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the police said. According to the police report, Raul Orozco, who was driving a truck, and Fino, who was driving a sedan, got into a “road rage” incident on Doniphan Drive.
Raul Orozco started following Fino, who was in a car with three other people. A police statement claims that throughout the pursuit, Orozco called his sons for assistance. The two sons allegedly stopped Fino’s car in at Montoya Road with their vehicle, while their father blocked the car from behind with his truck.
According to the police, a disagreement between the Orozco brothers and Fino and a man who was a passenger in Fino’s car escalated into a physical altercation in the street. Police said that during the altercation, Jose Orozco shot Fino.
According to authorities, the Orozcos fled the scene and then contacted police from Montoya Road. A passenger in the vehicle hailed down a police cruiser on Doniphan Drive, close to Artcraft Road, as he hurried to get Fino medical attention. In the gunfight, Fino lost his life.
The Orozcos and Fino all live on the West Side. At the El Paso County Jail, Jose Orozco was held on a $1,000,000 bond, while his father, Raul, and brother, Cristian, were each held on a $500,000 bond. There was a delay in getting their booking images ready.
The shooting is still being looked into by Crimes Against Person Unit detectives. In El Paso, there have been eight homicides so far in 2018. On Monday, there were eight, compared to nine a year ago at this time.
