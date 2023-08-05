Florida Roller Coaster Shuts Down After 6-Year-Old’s Fall

On Friday, a 6-year-old kid in Kissimmee, Florida was transported to the hospital after falling off a roller coaster and suffering serious injuries.

A youngster was reported to have fallen from the Galaxy Spin roller coaster at the Fun Spot amusement park in Kissimmee, Florida at around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue Department, which was reported by FOX 35.

A fire department spokesman said the 6-year-old youngster was discovered 20 feet below the ride’s track “with traumatic injuries.” The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released a statement acknowledging the occurrence and saying the ride was closed as a result.

“The department is aware of the incident and we’re currently investigating. The ride is closed pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement reads. Fun Spot America, which operates the amusement park, said “an unfortunate incident happened on the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster that resulted in a child being injured.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery,” the park said. “The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident.” 

“The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards.”

The Galaxy Spin is a mouse-style roller coaster with carts that can fit up to four riders and take them through some tight turns. The amusement park also said the attraction would remain closed “until we are 100% sure this will not happen again.”

