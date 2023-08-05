Tragic Death of Young Indiana Mom: Drinking Too Much Water

Daily news / By /

A young mother from Indiana tragically passed away after drinking too much water at once. Ashley Summers, 35, drowned in Lake Freeman on the Fourth of July while on vacation with her husband and two daughters.

According to WRTV, Summers’s family, on the day she passed away, she had a headache and felt dizzy, prompting her to drink too much water. “Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes,” said Summers’ brother, Devon Miller.

“I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day.” After collapsing in her garage, Summers was transported to the hospital, where she later died of water intoxication, a fact that left her family in disbelief, as noted by Miller.

The tweet below verifies the news:

It was like, this is a thing?” Miller recalled. Summers’s untimely death has already contributed to the survival of five other people because she was an organ donor.

Toxicologist Dr. Blake Froberg of Indiana University Health, where Summers was treated and ultimately passed away, urged others to take precautions against water toxicity by consuming “things that have electrolytes and sodium and some potassium.” Muscle cramps, discomfort, nausea, and headaches are all signs to keep an eye out for.

If you’re still curious about what’s going on in the world, you should give the California Examiner another look.

Here you will find the most recent news and thoughtful analysis on events unfolding in the Golden State:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top