A young mother from Indiana tragically passed away after drinking too much water at once. Ashley Summers, 35, drowned in Lake Freeman on the Fourth of July while on vacation with her husband and two daughters.
According to WRTV, Summers’s family, on the day she passed away, she had a headache and felt dizzy, prompting her to drink too much water. “Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes,” said Summers’ brother, Devon Miller.
“I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day.” After collapsing in her garage, Summers was transported to the hospital, where she later died of water intoxication, a fact that left her family in disbelief, as noted by Miller.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Water toxicity
A young Indiana mother died after drinking too much water too quickly.
“She drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes.”https://t.co/o5rs3J03ma
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 4, 2023
“It was like, this is a thing?” Miller recalled. Summers’s untimely death has already contributed to the survival of five other people because she was an organ donor.
Toxicologist Dr. Blake Froberg of Indiana University Health, where Summers was treated and ultimately passed away, urged others to take precautions against water toxicity by consuming “things that have electrolytes and sodium and some potassium.” Muscle cramps, discomfort, nausea, and headaches are all signs to keep an eye out for.
If you’re still curious about what’s going on in the world, you should give the California Examiner another look.
Here you will find the most recent news and thoughtful analysis on events unfolding in the Golden State:
- Florida Roller Coaster Shuts Down After 6-Year-Old’s Fall
- How is Cannabis a Source of Relief and Support for Californians Coping with Dementia?