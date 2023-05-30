Fort Bragg Soldier Allegedly Told FBI He Taped S*x With Teen

Court papers say that a Fort Bragg soldier who is facing 24 felony charges in a secret peeping case told FBI agents that he recorded sex with a 16-year-old girl and then posted the video online.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says that Spc. Andrew Gomez, 25, of Fayetteville, is charged with nine counts of secret peeping, five counts of revealing private images, four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts each of third-degree and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Maj. Russell Gordon, a spokesman for the 1st Special Forces Command, said that Gomez joined the Army in August 2016 and works as a visual information expert for the 1st Special Forces Command.
The Sheriff’s Office said that Gomez was caught for the first time on March 21. They said that he recorded himself having sex with women and put the videos online without their permission. The Sheriff’s Office says that he was caught again after more victims came forward while he was out on bail.
The sexual exploitation charges are based on an arrest warrant that says Gomez recorded himself having sex with a 16-year-old girl on August 25, 2022 and then posted three videos of the experience online in October. The order says that during an interview with the FBI, Gomez admitted to making the recording but said he didn’t know the girl was a child.
A warrant for Gomez’s arrest says that she started putting secretly recorded movies online in April 2022. The first one was put online on April 7, 2022. The arrest warrants say that he may have shared more videos until November 2, 2022.
The arrest warrants say that none of the four victims gave Gomez permission to post the videos online, and at least one told police she knew there was a nanny camera in the room but didn’t know it was recording them.
The U.S. Army Special Operations Command’s director of public relations, Lt. Col. Mike Burns, said last week that the Army knew about the new charges against Gomez.
Burns said in a written statement, “We strongly condemn these alleged actions, which violate the trust and integrity people have in the Army, Special Operations, and our Soldiers.” “It goes against the core values of our company, and we won’t stand for it. The vast majority of our employees are honest and reliable members of the society they serve.”
Jail records show that Gomez was still in the Cumberland County jail on Thursday. His bail was set at $130,000
