Road Rage Shooting Suspect Will Be Arraigned in Stoughton

A Quincy man who is accused of shooting and crashing in Stoughton because of road rage will be tried on Tuesday.
Anh Kieu, 39, will go before a judge in Stoughton District Court. He was arrested Saturday at his home in Quincy on a warrant charging him with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lane violations, according to the Stoughton Police Department.
On the evening of May 24, Kieu is said to have pointed a gun at a man in a 7-Eleven on Washington Street in Canton and then followed the man as he drove away in a black Nissan Altima with three other people.
“The driver of the Altima drove very fast to get away from Kieu because he thought he was being chased,” Stoughton police said in a news release. This made the road dangerous for everyone else.
When Kieu and the victim finally got to the corner of Pearl and Central Streets, witnesses told police that Kieu crossed the double yellow line into the other lane of traffic and pointed a gun at everyone in the victim’s car.
Police say that the person who was shot had a legal license to carry a gun and had registered it properly. He told his friends to get down and then fired seven shots at Kieu’s white Cadillac, hitting him once.
Still afraid for his life, the victim got in his car and drove away, police say. He then hit a pickup truck near Plain and West Streets.
After that, Kieu’s Cadillac has searched again, and an SNR 357 revolver and a black pellet gun were found.
