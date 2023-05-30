Garden Grove Hot Pot Restaurant Shooting Wounds 3 Vietnamese Guys

On the weekend, there was a shooting at a restaurant in Garden Grove, California. Three Vietnamese men were hurt.
At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, the event happened at The Hot Restaurant at 12921 Magnolia Street. It is now being looked into as a possible attempted murder.
At the restaurant, the victims and the accused shooter were all eating when they got into a fight. Then shots were fired.
Other guests were able to hold the suspect down until police officers came to take him away. He is said to have been fighting with the officers on video.
NBC Los Angeles quoted Garden Grove Police Sgt. Nick Jensen as saying, “The scene was chaotic. People were running out and screaming.” “We knew that the suspect was still inside and that customers were holding him.”
Two of the people who were hurt were hurt in the upper part of their torsos and were described as being in critical condition.
The third person, who was hurt in the lower part of her body, was said to be in safe condition.
The attacker is in his 40s, and all three of the victims are in their 30s and 40s. All of the people involved live in Orange County.
People in the area were scared by the shooting.
“I’ve never heard of anything like this happening in this area,” Vincent Le of Garden Grove told KTLA. “This place is very quiet and peaceful. I’ve lived here for 30 years and have never heard of a shooting in a diner.”
The police have not found out who was involved.
No one knows if they knew each other or not.
