Investigation After Saugus Woman Discovered Deceased at Breakheart Reservation

The body of a woman was found in the water at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus on Tuesday, and police are now looking into what happened.
A Massachusetts State Police official said that Saugus police officers found the woman off of a beach around 11 a.m.
State troopers, people who work at crime scenes, and police are still looking for clues.
The tweet below verifies the news:
JUST IN — Investigation underway after woman found dead at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus https://t.co/GiXTbSVfxD pic.twitter.com/jS3DZIFdcX
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 30, 2023
No one knows what the woman’s name is.
There wasn’t any clear information right away about how or why the woman died.
A famous walking and hiking path is close to the beach where the woman was found.
There was no other information provided.
