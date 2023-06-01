Governors of South Carolina, West Virginia Announce Deployment of National Guard Troops to Border

Governors in more states are sending members of the National Guard to the border.
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared that he would send about 100 soldiers to the border with Mexico. They will be joined by about 21 support staff members.
Later that day, West Virginia’s Jim Justice and South Carolina’s Henry McMaster promised to send similar numbers of troops to the southern border.
The sending of troops to southern border regions is largely in reaction to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s appeals for assistance in resolving the unprecedented migrant issue, which is now in its third year.
Florida, Mississippi, Iowa, Tennessee, Nebraska, and other states have already agreed to mobilize National Guard assets.
While Nebraska announced the deployment of 10 state troopers, Tennessee announced the deployment of 100 soldiers of the National Guard.
More than 1,100 assets and resources, including 101 members of the Highway Patrol, 200 members of the Department of Law Enforcement, 800 members of the National Guard, disaster management staff, 17 unmanned drones, and 10 vessels, including airboats, have been made available, according to Florida.
The tweet below confirms the news:
The last time Virginia deployed National Guard troops at another state’s request, it was when @RalphNortham sent them to protect the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The same insurrection committed by a guy who was then paid to campaign for @GlennYoungkin. https://t.co/OOOLrDXmZY
— Sally McAuliffe (@SallySMcAuliffe) May 31, 2023
States Take Action on Border Crisis
Governors from each of the eight contributing states are Republicans.
Every state has become a border state as a result of the ongoing border crisis that our country is currently experiencing, according to Youngkin.
States are responding to the need to protect our southern border, lessen the flow of fentanyl, fight human trafficking, and address the humanitarian catastrophe as leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, he stated.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tennessee Mother Found Safe After Domestic Violence Incident on Cross-Country Trip
- Texas Man Charged With Two Fresh M*rders, Linked to Additional Cold Cases
In FY 2021, there were over 1.7 million encounters with migrants, and in FY 2022, there were over 2.3 million.
With five months left in the fiscal year, there have been over 1.4 million migrant interactions documented up to the end of April.
There were widespread worries that the termination of the order, which allowed for the quick expulsion of migrants at the border due to COVID-19, would result in an even higher surge after numbers spiked ahead of the expiry of Title 42 earlier this month.
However, since the order, the number has already dramatically declined.
Save the California Examiner to your favorites for easy access to future California-related stories.